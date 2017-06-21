Transcript for Trump: 'Like hell' Paris Agreement is non-binding

The Paris agreement would have cost America millions of lost jobs and bin isn't millions of lost dollars. And put us at eight permanent economic disadvantage. Giant doesn't kick in until Tony sanity. I could tell you ciller is I could give you stats I could go on all day. It's a catastrophe. If we would have agreed and they all say it's non binding like hell let's non binding. When we get sued by everybody because we thought it was non binding then you can tell me it was non binding.

