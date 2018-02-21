Transcript for Trump holds listening session with students on mass shootings

Do something about this. Yeah. Wireless. So it's it's not left and right it's not political it's a human issue people are dying. And we have to stop this we have this habit if he's not old enough to buy it shrink it to go buy a beer he should not be able to buy a gun at eighteen years old. I mean that's just common sense we have to do common sense Mike. Daughter has no voice. She was murdered last week she was taken. Shot nine times on the third floor. We. As a country failed the children. Should have been one school shooting and we should affect. And on pit. Despite doorknob pockets he would we all work together. And come up with the right theater school state. Not about almost right now that's that's another fight another bout. Let's fix the schools. And and you guys to battle it out that you want but we need our children's sake. And to feel like this. It doesn't even feel like a week. Time has stood still and now. I don't know how I'm ever gonna step foot on that place again I don't understand. I turned eighteen the day after. Woke up to the news have my best friend was gone. And I don't understand why I could still going to store. In buying a weapon of war. And AER. I was reading today that a person. Twenty years old walked into a store and bought an AR fifteen in five minutes with an expired I'd be. How is it that he's he to behind his what could. How are we got stopped this after college by active. Sitting with a mother that lost it. Your concept in your idea about school concealed carry. And it's it only works where you have people very adept at using firearms of which you have many. And it would be teachers and coaches at the coach had a firearm in his locker when he ran. At this guy I coach who's very brave. Saved a lot of lives a suspect. But if he had a fire army would matter runny would've shot and that would have been the end of that an attack has lasted. On average. About three minutes. It takes five to eight minutes. For responders for the police to comment. So the tack is elf. If you had a teacher with who was adept at firearms. They could very well and the attack very quickly and the good thing about the suggestion like that and we're going to be looking at a very strongly and I think a lot of people going to be opposed to what they a lot of people are gonna like it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.