Trump ignites controversy with tweets

More
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders answered questions on the "deep state," Iran and more at the first press briefing of 2018.
3:00 | 01/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump ignites controversy with tweets

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52102422,"title":"Trump ignites controversy with tweets","duration":"3:00","description":"White House press secretary Sarah Sanders answered questions on the \"deep state,\" Iran and more at the first press briefing of 2018.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-ignites-controversy-tweets-52102422","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.