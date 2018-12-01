Transcript for Trump ignores uproar over 's---hole' remarks as he honors Martin Luther King Jr.

Earlier this week at the tremendous privilege Jain Isaak and Al leader. To sign into law. Legislation. Re designating the Martin Luther King Jr. national historic site. To the Martin Luther King Jr. national. Historic park. The new law expands the area protected. And historic sites of the future. Generations of Americans are becoming. So important. And this is a great honor for us. And a great honor to Doctor King. Today we gather in the white has to honor the memory of a great American hero the reverend. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. When January 15 1929. Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta Georgia. He would go on to change the course of human history. As a young man Doctor King decided to follow the calling of his father. And grandfather to become a Christian pastor. He would later write that it was quite easy for me to think of a god of love. Mainly because I grew up in a family where love. Was central. That is what reverend king preached all of his life love. Love for each other. For neighbors. And for our fellow Americans. Doctor king's faith and his love for humanity. Led him and so many other heroes to courageously stand up for civil rights. Of African. Americans. Through his bravery and sacrifice Doctor King opened the eyes. And lifted the conscience of Al our nation. He steered the hearts of our people. To recognize the dignity. Written in every human soul. Today we celebrate Doctor King for standing up for the self evident truth Americans hold so dear. That no matter what the color of our skin or the place of our Barrett. We are all created equal by god. This April we will mock gay. Half century since reverend king was so cruelly taken from us by an assassin's bullet. But while Doctor King is no longer with us his words and his vision. Only grow stronger through time. Today we mourn his loss we celebrate his legacy and we pledge to fight for his dream of equality. Freedom. Justice and peace. I will now sign the proclamation. Making January 15. 2018. The Marten Luther king junior. Federal holiday. And encourage all Americans to observe this day with a acts of civic work. And community service in honor of doctor king's extraordinary life and it was extraordinary indeed. And his great legacy. Thank you. God bless you all. And god bless America.

