Transcript for Trump: 'I'm not going to blame myself' for inaction

He also answered questions yesterday about why his administration seems to be having so much trouble getting stuff done and through. Take a look. I have great relationships with actually many senators but in particular with most Republican senators. But we're not getting the job done. And I'm not going to blame myself, I'll be honest. They are not getting the job done. We've had health care approved and then you had a surprise vote by John McCain. We've had other things happen and they're not getting the job done. Again, I didn't do it, I didn't do it. It's them. Yeah. So his base agrees with him though. They think he's doing a fine job. They think the politicians are the problem here, don't they? He's like the opposite of Harry Truman. Harry Truman, famous quote from Harry Truman was the buck stops here, at his desk. This is like the opposite of that, the buck doesn't stop here. Stops over there. He also ran on a total deal maker platform that I'm going to make these great deals. I'm going to cross the aisle, I know how to make the best deals. Well, you can't then just put it off on the party, the congress, because, yes, they do have to own this as well but you're supposed to be Wheeling and dealing, that's what your role is. And he promised us a deal maker, a businessman that would pushing stuff through. When it doesn't go through, it wasn't my fault. When it does go through, I'm doing great things. You can't have it both ways. That's right. I know we're going to be talking about it tomorrow but I saw the movie "Lbj" recently. The great deal maker. The great deal maker. What was fascinating to me about it was that be Kennedy was sort of this show horse, the good looking guy, but behind the scenes lbj was the deal maker, the work horse. I realized that you have to know a consensus building when you're the president and I'm surprised that he is unable to do that not only with the Republican party, his own party, but with the democratic party as well. Why do you think he is incapable of building these -- Well because he doesn't -- I think part of the problem is he has no idea of -- What he's doing. -- How he's doing stuff. I think that, you know, it appears oftentimes he doesn't know anything about the details of his plans. He waffles in his positions. He asks people to vote for things that his constituents are clearly saying, look, this is not going to fly with us. He's not a conventional Republican. He's a populist icon which we have to remember that when we're discussing deal maker. I saw this all throughout the election that deal making in business is not the same thing as deal maker in politics. Mitch Mcconnell and Paul Ryan, these are the heads that are going to roll in mid-term elections. Steve Bannon, it is his life mission to drain the swamp. And yet he hasn't gone anywhere. The opinion of the base of trump supporters is it's everybody's fault except trump's especially Mitch Mcconnell. If I were Mitch Mcconnell I'd probably be nervous right now. It's fascinating to me, like you said, that he made so many large promises in a health care bill that he brought up with my father. That bill was something that Mitch Mcconnell took a page out of Harry Reid. Had ewas doing this deal in private trying to ram it through the senate, wasn't having any amendments, wasn't doing a lot of whipping up of the votes within the senate and it ultimately back fired and I think until everyone learning to govern traditionally, maybe they'll get voted out of office. It's entirely possible. But this is a Republican party problem as well that we're not working together. Your dad made a great speech though, now that I'm thinking about it, when he sat in front of congress and said we're not doing our job here, like we're not doing it. I remember he called everyone out and I was so moved by him saying that. It's supposed to be consensus building. Yeah. What's surprising to me also is Republicans don't seem to be upset about this blame shifting. I remember when Hillary lost the election, everybody kept on saying, you need to take responsibility for your loss. Don't point the fingers anywhere else. Now you have this president pointing the fingers at the very people that were criticizing Hillary for not taking the blame for it. I don't understand. It's the height of hypocrisy. His base thinks that the swamp is trying to sabotage him, make no doubt about it. They don't think it's his fault. They think there's a large conspiracy that trying to stop -- Who's in the swamp? The impression is that every elected -- everyone is the swamp except president trump. It's fascinating that he's -- Mitch is in the swamp too? He's the king of the swamp. Now, but before who was the king of the swamp is the last guy who had the job who had to get out because he was trying to work with Obama. Yeah. His name is gone from my head. Harry Reid? No, it's not Harry Reid. No, it's a Republican. Sounds like, two syllables. Thank you. Boehner. But he was a man who tried to work. Remember, he tried to work with Obama. Yes. They tried to -- He was -- They said get out, get out. Now he's out and this is what happens and you can't say anything else because we're going right to break. E.T. In D.C.?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.