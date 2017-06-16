Transcript for Trump says he is under investigation for firing James Comey

Residents from trading just a short time ago that he is under investigation by the Cecil special counsel trumps tweet read. I'm being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director witch hunt. Trump did not say cool in the man is but it could be deputy attorney general rod. Residents dined the official who approved the appointment of the special counsel Robert Mueller to look into the Russian election meddling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.