-
Now Playing: Trump says he is under investigation for firing James Comey
-
Now Playing: Trump calls reports of obstruction of justice investigation a 'witch hunt'
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump makes it about him
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers trade suits for uniforms at annual Congressional Baseball Game
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers turned ballplayers suit up for the big charity baseball game
-
Now Playing: Sen. Jeff Flake on deciding to play in the congressional baseball game
-
Now Playing: Washington Post reporting special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Trump
-
Now Playing: Republicans and Democrats come together for one of America's favorite pastimes
-
Now Playing: Congressional baseball game goes forward despite shooting
-
Now Playing: What you need to know today: Russia probe, reports Mueller investigating Trump and more
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jack Bergman speaks about surviving the Alexandria shooting
-
Now Playing: Divisive rhetoric to blame for congressional baseball shooting?
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly faces backlash for interview with Alex Jones
-
Now Playing: Are looser gun laws the answer to gun violence?
-
Now Playing: Trump on Rep. Scalise: 'He's in some trouble'
-
Now Playing: 'Opposites Attract': Democrats and Republicans talk about what unites them
-
Now Playing: Congressmen describe how the GOP baseball shooting unfolded
-
Now Playing: Did political tensions spark GOP baseball shooting?
-
Now Playing: Report: Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice
-
Now Playing: Congressman, wounded aide speak out after GOP baseball shooting