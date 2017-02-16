Trump to issue travel ban replacement next week

The president said a new order will be issued next week to replace his travel ban after it was halted by legal challenges.
0:17 | 02/16/17

We move on now to that controversial travel ban the administration says it will no longer fight the court ruling that suspended it. Instead president trump revealing today he will roll out a new immigration executive ordered next week one it aims to address the concerns that caused a federal judge. To suspend a ban in the first place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

