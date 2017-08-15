Transcript for Trump lashes out at 'alt-left' in Charlottesville, says 'fine people on both sides'

What about the alt left they came charging at the as you say the all right do they have any semblance of guilt. You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group and the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that I'll say it right now. At a group Unita group and the other side they came charging in without apartment and they were very very violent. Do you have. You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group and the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that I'll say it right now. At a group Unita group and the other side that came charging in without apartment and they were very very violent I've condemned. Neo Nazis I've condemned many different groups but not all of those people. When he announces believe me. Not all of those people will white supremacists by any stretch. I'm not putting anybody in a moral plane when I'm saying is this you hating group one wins that you had a group and the other and they came at each other with labs and it was vicious and it was horrible. And it was a horrible thing to watch. But there is another side dale groom on this side you can call of the lefty you've just called in the left that came. Violently attacking the other group C consent what you want but that's the way it is. That lay yes I think this blame on both sides. And both sides. I think this blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it and you don't have any doubt about it either. If you report it accurately. You it's changing history changing culture. And you have people and I'm not talking about the Nazis and the white Nationalists because they should be condemned totally. Many people group others in neo Nazis and white Nationalists okay. And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly now it's. Also. You have some fine people what you also like troublemakers. And you see them come with with the blacked out tents and with elements and with a baseball bats. I don't you bet you know a lot of people India. And saying treated quite honestly apparently actors out there were people in that rally and I let the night before it up. They were people. Pro testing. Very quietly. The taking. The statue of properties. I'm Sharon that it was him Edwards the following day it look like some. Rough. People the Nazis. White nationalist what do you wanna call but a lot of people of that group that went there to innocently protest. And very completely protest because you know I don't know you know. They had apartment. The group didn't cap room so I only uses Iraq to sell its newest Harry. I thought what took place was a horrible moment. For our country a horrible Tom. But there are two sides.

