Transcript for Trump lashes out at Comey: 'Untruthful slimeball'

Launched by FBI director James could only is holding very little back. Honestly never thought these words you come out of my mouth but I don't know whether the good. Current president's face into his prostitutes peeing on each other Moscow 2013. In an exclusive interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos Komi offers a graphic description of his first meeting with then president elect Donald Trump on January 62017. First briefing trump Mike Pence and other key members of Trump's team and help the Russians had interfered with our election. Then the conversation to my surprise moved. In two. The trump team would position mess and what they could say about this no one to my recollection asks so what. What's coming next from the Russians. Then go home he says he met with trump alone wanting to inform him about salacious details and that now infamous Michael Steele dossier. Unverified information about Trump's ties to Russia including allegations he was filmed with prostitutes in Moscow in 2013. Many in erupted very defensively. And started talking about a UN brokered a guy who needs cookers. Then weeks later at private dinner in the White House Cooley says president trump brings it up again. And says he may well meter investigated to prove it didn't happen because he said you know if there's even a 1% chance my wife thinks such true. That's terrible. And I remember thinking. How could your wife's fingers of 1% chance you're with prostitutes peeing on each other Moscow. The president was quick to hit back on Twitter this morning calling call me a leaker and liar saying virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired. President and continued on to say it was my great honor to fire James coney. Maggie really into C news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.