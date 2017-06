Transcript for Trump to make renewed push for repealing ACA

Good afternoon I'm ABC's John Parkinson in Milwaukee Wisconsin for president trump is about to land on Air Force One dizziness state. Here and I'm joined by Ryan for all one of our radio correspondents out of the Chicago bureau for ABC news. And now the president today is gonna come off the plane after leading off the record we have some so called victims of obamacare. And after he meets with them for about fifteen minutes or so is gonna come and give about ten minutes remarks directly behind us skills development podium I'll. And president. It's gonna make this renewed push for for repealing the Affordable Care Act. Now a lot of a frustration on Capitol Hill lately. Current state of play up there is that this bill is being written by. Majority leader senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. They're writing a different version of what pass through the house about a month ago. And others get a lot of criticism from. A lot of his colleagues because this bill is largely being written and negotiated behind closed doors in secret. There will be no public market of the hearing. It will be. Really limited debate once we do see it come on the floor. So Ryan it's hearing much like us that before he's out of our Chicago bureau and I think that ranking kind of give us a little does that play on how this debate over the Affordable Care Act this plane kind of action in the heart. Exactly and that's one of the reasons that says the president wanted to come here this is a state that he won he's been here twice it this year alone and three times since he won the election. He has a certain connection especially when it comes to things like business. When it comes to things like jobs and that's what he's trying to push while everything is going on in Washington regarding. Testimony in investigations into Russia this is his opportunity to get out of Washington. To get out into the heartland as basis say and get to talk with the people who are anxious to exit to see what he's able to do to spur jobs and it. I did speak live with a couple people here they're anxious to hear what he says they don't exactly know what it is that they want when it comes to. Repealing and replacing obamacare. Does there need to be a mandate does there need to be you know some kind of a level in which premiums are set things of that nature but. They're quite a few people that say that they were negatively impact property premiums shot up. Perhaps. The the services that they were louder had before perhaps doctors are no longer accessible to them and that's. One of the things that he wants you becomes your talk to these people find out what the issues are. And in turn you know go back to Washington some of these ideas pose them to these Republican senators who he met with and. A move forward from there. So one thing we often hear inside the beltway is how this plane outside the beltway that people don't really pay attention to the kind of procedural. Elements of this today. In the senate they're only gonna need fifty votes but this is really the challenge that they're having right now is coming together with the fifty Republicans to pass this without clearly any democratic support since Democrats are unified in their opposition. What do people think back here in Chicago in Wisconsin and across the midwest what are they thinking about kind of do they understand I guess that. It's very fraudulent in how difficult it will be to actually get to keep us. Much like everywhere I mean it's it's kinda split you know some people see it as a real problem I see their premiums going on the other hand some people. You don't care they needed to get it have insurance or another it will ago and you know have their appointments and get their medications at a rate that you know it's sustainable for them whether it's suitable for the country acts that that's. That's another debate at all of the stuff we see in Washington. Essentially theatrics straight game in everyone's sitting back home watching this take place and it. It's Gil that. Insurance bill comes in. Until that letters it says you know your rates are going up it doesn't really have an impact but believe me when it dies adults that your rates go up to three times. Over a month span. You know it's your pocketbook that it's gonna bring people out. Now like a sad though it's not as though people have an answer one layer and others how to fix the problem. You know the idea. The ideas that have been floated about more competition things like that are are something that people at the end they don't know what it's going to mean to them when I can't believe it's limits studio work out. And it was you know the thought that you know ten million Americans which essentially lose health insurance are no longer be able to afford it that was inserting for a lot. And down so we'll see what yet to hear about this and what he has to say as far as how those discussions and conversations went through earlier today with. Republicans. Now Republicans are hoping for a vote by the end of this month on some sort of plan they're probably together right now before the president flew out here on Air Force One still on his way but. Expected to land any minute here. But this afternoon he met in the Roosevelt room thirteen Republican senators. Many of them were critical. Votes that he is deafening and in need in order to get that fifty. And we're hearing from some of them is you know they want from some of these states that want to see these cautioned reduction payments continue. The house representatives has a current suit. To try to you and those payments by the payments are continuing as the suit and a plays its way through the courts. And you know we saw Hillary Clinton today and she's awful tweeting about this that. Republicans shouldn't be trapped in this builders completed in secret so you're seeing really this debate kind of re emerge I think even though the the rush investigation is really. Taken the president's agenda off course. And and really take animals most of the oxygen there in Washington. As I mentioned earlier the president was in Cincinnati last week's U all the similar events with so called victims of Affordable Care Act. And and make this renewed push. And well I think another important thing to remember is that if the senate does pass a bill they're not going to be voting on the house bill so. This won't be the end of it if the Senate's able to pass something that house says that they may just take it directly up. Vote on it. Or they could take their bill. And reconciling the differences that they have with the senate bill in any kind of conference we send Secret Service agent kind of cut through but that's what it is here at this. Set up here on the tarmac. Like we said we think the president's going to be rolling up any second here. But later on today after he delivers his remarks on health care. He's also going to be continued his push forward for workforce development week which the White House and personal weeklong. And so Ryan which tells kind of what he's going to be doing us a time when he's down here more. This of the first daughters actually coming to a pockets going to be joining him and they will be going immediately after this after his speech to. Along with that governor Scott Walker two Waukegan I'm sorry. Of Walker's shot. Technical college where they're gonna get a tour they've got a program right now an apprenticeship program. I that he sees as being very valuable right now and just talking with some of the people here they see a huge gap between. That the number of jobs that are available and the skilled people who are able to fill those jobs that we we see. I had unemployment rates down. But on the other hand too there are plenty of positions. That are not being felt right now so that's one thing that kind of time. We just saw Air Force One is pulling up behind us just landed so we should see the president. Disembarking from Air Force One just a couple of minutes. So I guess what's your take on and jobs right now that lasted does it feel like governor Walker's getting things turnarounds. You know its interest again Wisconsin governor Walker's always kind of a lightning rod you know they did every time he goes up for election you know it's going to be a close election he's gone very anti union. And as a result so you know there's been a lot of union money that's run up against him don't exactly know the 2018. Election's gonna set up for him however it's important to point out that part of what the president is doing here. Is also doing fund raiser and he'll be a meeting with Governor Walker here they'll be going to that the technical college they mention and then after that. A fund raiser that he'll attend so. I'm an interesting relationship between those two that's for sure especially as since the election remember Governor Walker didn't give president from the endorsement. Pat head of Election Day and since then it's it's. Eight they seem to to get along just fine president's been here three times I got the governor's been here and and supportive of him. It'll be interesting to see kind of how this relationship evolves it and whether Preston trial. Obviously doing a fund raiser here will continue to back him in various ways as they lead up to the the Wisconsin gubernatorial race next year. I mean when walker dropped out it seemed like you is at least in the statements public statements he's said that he was hoping to create the space so that. Enough Americans not Republican voters would coalesce around a singular candidate. At the time it seemed like that was signaling that he didn't want that to be President Bush that he was excuse me president trump. That he was hoping that. Oh somebody else made gain some momentum. You know. The president won Wisconsin. First time since early eighties that that's happened. So it seems like it's definitely important states president's agenda. He's got important relationships in congress obviously with speaker and then senator Ron Johnson who will be another key vote on health care that comes up for a vote later this month. So I think I'm gonna give Ryan in the my camera with a look and see if we can. Get a shot of the president arriving in Air Force One term. Sir. The president. What's again arriving for the third time is first and that he visited was around Christmas time. And it was. A victory rally if you will so this is this is his third biz that he visited earlier this year. I'm talking up jobs and that's used to be consistent message he's had every time that he's come and visited and he's rolled obamacare and then the repeal of obamacare into what he's been talking about whether it be tax cuts whether it be. Hiring in jobs and education. They all seem to be combined in bundled together in these speeches that he makes weathered B and from Wisconsin or whether it be where he was last week in Ohio trying to combine them all together and even three infrastructure. In there is as kind of part of the package to. To get people in you know United States and in the heartland to essentially say look these all are fundamental they all go hand in hand and on this is one of the things that the you know he was elected unease is trying to bring jobs back in trying to get the the American economy going he thinks all of these things are able to do that. But that this'll be an interest in speech we'll see this one that would lease when he arrives will be specific specifically focused. On repealing obamacare and some of the things that. Comment. Obamacare as Don two to hinder various businesses earlier this week actually over the weekend the vice president Mike Pence was. In town. In Milwaukee and he spoke with about 200 people employees a direct supply here in Milwaukee speaking as specifically oh baht about. The health care the portable health care act and you know ways that it needs to be improved in and listening in and that's one of the things that he's going to be talking about when he goes into this work session at the technical colleges well talking with CEOs and business leaders about. Things they can do things the government can do to step up and help out. Not only two to help bring jobs in but also to lower costs and make it easier for. Americans everywhere. Got a crowd of about. About 200 people are so off to the right hand side obviously all supporters of the trump administration. Many of them wearing red make America great again hats. With their cell phones out taking video of this. Appearances Air Force One here at. General Mitchell airport. Not a site a lot of people get to see. Now the podium is set up here. Outside. And that's were it'll make his address without likely the plane an Air Force One parked directly behind him as we've seen set up so many times before. We cited Cincinnati animals likely see it again hear that makes its approach. The makes its turn we mention that. The first daughter a pocket strong will also be. On this flight and we'll also be making the east's worst. Yet see the the governor who's expected to greet them. Obviously the chief of staff Wright's previous. Has. Had some influence in the amounted visits. There are banned by the president to Wisconsin so far robberies most actually. Have been another event that was later delayed and postponed. Military personnel coming out today. Set up a great president. Air Force One landing at one Mitchell. Airport in Milwaukee Wisconsin. I think Donald Trump. Court here just a few moments. With his daughter pocket strong and deliver remarks. On repealing obamacare. Something that he's been pushing for the last couple days. Specifically after meeting with GOP lawmakers. Republican senators earlier today. And what she says. There is urgent need to replace. If Obama camp asked when he could do it instead as soon as weekend. Expect him to say things like that again here. Air Force One. Now stop. Like the letters are gonna come out here pretty soon. John welcome back you've seen these before insurance and to a couple of these usually. No the president will exit from the top of the plane no president Obama's controversial. And the president trump when he's been a candidate. It's cutting on the president for accident out of the belly of the plane sometimes with really when you don't see them pull the stairs all the way out there to do. They kind of planned arrival. We will see that from the president today. We're also expecting to see the families that are meeting with the president on Air Force One privately. We're expecting to see them go up and greet the president at the top of the stairs once they go up to open up the northern Air Force One. So is about a two hour flight from Washington. And Scott travelling press forward as usual and like he said he's got. Pocket trumpet with them and many of the C it's. So you know be it seem now that got the podium in place for the president's remarks. Thirty feet from us herself. We're expecting. The president just to speak for about five minutes or so make that renewed push that. You know he needs the Senate's come together around the bill fifty votes. Something that bottom line is not really to interest in the policies that go along with it he just wants to get this thing across the finish line at this point. And this is going to be a whirlwind trip for him because related. Real self and in about four hours three days that stopped. And and stop the technical college and then leave the fund raiser that wheels back up at about 7 o'clock time so this will be. A long time for him to get really you know people laundry time you is that they get back. Ryan Borough thanks for joining me on ABC's John Parkinson. And we're about to the president come on now. So experts union wants to continue watching more eyes on ABC guide and how do you care more.

