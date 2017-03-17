Transcript for Trump to meet Angela Merkel at White House

Now Washington where president trump holds important meetings today with the leader of Germany. Angela Merkel was supposed to be at the white house on Tuesday. But that was canceled because of the snapped you may recall president trump criticize Merkel during last year's campaign. They are known to have disagreement some both trade and immigration. Miracles visit comes amid the raging firestorm over the president's wiretapping claims NEC's can't net and joins us from Washington. With more good morning this morning Cathy. Good morning Eva and can this bipartisan congressional committee leaders are flat out saying. That there is no proof that President Obama wiretap president trop. The White House still not providing evidence or any type approve in this issue on this allegation but has said the police the president will be vindicated. On the street Patrick's day I really don't president drop may need to look at the Irish to defend this unsubstantiated claims that President Obama wiretapped him I'd been reading about things but not from the CIA the FBI or any intelligence agency the president's disposal to read and I think always January 20 and New York Times article where they were talking about wiretapping. The New York Times never reporter President Obama ordered any wiretapping of trump tower. The 45 president adamant on Twitter the 44 tapped his phones. Now says wiretapping. Mitt surveillance. Does the president still don't know why they are what he stands by Anthony get your missed characterizing what happened today what happened with the top Democrat and Republican members of the Senate Intelligence Committee declared. We see no indications that trump tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 26 team. The committee says it was briefed by the appropriate authorities. Even house speaker Paul Ryan chimed N. No such wiretap existed we cleared that up that that we see no evidence of that White House spokesman Sean Spicer not backing down spending nearly eight minutes reading media reports and conservative commentary when he quote them and one report alleged President Obama used pretty surprised to gather information. Our then president elect trump. UK response these allegations are complete and utter nonsense. Monday will be a big day on Capitol Hill the Justice Department has to hand over any evidence. On the president's wiretapping claims and the FBI director is set to testify in front of the house and tell intelligence committee on the Russian investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.