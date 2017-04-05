Transcript for Trump to meet Australian prime minister, attend Intrepid event in NYC

President trump will be heading back to New York City for the first time. Since taking office. The president is expected in York city this afternoon he set to meet with Australia's prime minister before attending a World War II commemoration. All the while a thousand members in New York city's police department we'll be protecting him. Well the trip also means protesters demonstrators are preparing a lesson warm reception. Princesses are planned and a number of locations including outside his home at trump tower.

