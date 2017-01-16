Transcript for Trump Meets With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son

He had happening very constructive. Did something right pockets of rights movement was the right. My father. Thought so diligently toward certainly congress John Lewis and many others Wednesday of week. Old war as well. It is very clear that the system's not working at its Max. And through an op Ed that you may have seen we provided. At least a solution. Again express a broken voting system. That was the now most of we believe we provided a solution that at least give everyone and I. Is there any you know representative Lewis Haskell has the sparks from the march on Selma. Were you offended by the president elect we have represented was pulled off and no action. A first of all I think that in the heat of emotion a lot of things gets in on both senators. And I think that. At some point. I am as John Lewis media was a breach bill. The goal is to bring America together and Americans we we our great nation that we must become a greater nation. And what my father represented my mother represented like what I hope that I'm trying he was always coming together. Many African American clerk and many African Americans are very concerned about it from. A woman came in here last week and told me when I'm half black people. Up against the wall literally and figure to allay your concerns. It would be a president for all people black. Well certainly he said that he is and represented Americans he said that over and over again. And I think it would. Evaluate that I think this nation supports. I believe that's its intent. But I think also we have to assist in each fresh public purse. It doesn't happen automatically. Things team understood that yet that. And and I think that Americans are here to do what's her pocketbook. There's something that is that's your work. When you hear the president elect who murdered John Lewis is all talk and no action. I mean nothing could be further from the truth as the number problems. Oh. No absolutely I would see John Lewis has demonstrated that he's action as they say things you see it all wolves eating coach. And at some point this nation. Oh we can't stay up and people literally probably guy he'd be talking back out of me. The best education system that's what we need to hold on. Her father's message to present like trump what you think your father's message to be depressed public it's the final terms and I'm reiterate this. I think my father would be very concerned about the fact that it has to mean people living in poverty and somehow got to read. We'll all post he lit. In America what all tax rate now. 22 million dollars problems it's it's sanity that we have will be when this news that's unacceptable. Together we know people of parsley as nothing that we as Americans think yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.