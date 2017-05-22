Trump: 'I never mentioned' Israel to Russian officials in Oval Office meeting

More
President Donald Trump said today that he "never mentioned" Israel during his controversial Oval Office meeting with Russian officials, in which he reportedly disclosed classified information that could have compromised an Israeli intelligence source.
0:22 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: 'I never mentioned' Israel to Russian officials in Oval Office meeting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47565955,"title":"Trump: 'I never mentioned' Israel to Russian officials in Oval Office meeting","duration":"0:22","description":"President Donald Trump said today that he \"never mentioned\" Israel during his controversial Oval Office meeting with Russian officials, in which he reportedly disclosed classified information that could have compromised an Israeli intelligence source.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-mentioned-israel-russian-officials-oval-office-meeting-47565955","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.