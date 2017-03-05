Transcript for Trump on Mideast peace: 'We will get it done'

I'm committed to working within Israel and the Palestinians. To reach an agreement but any agreement cannot be imposed by the United States or by any other nation. The Palestinians and Israelis must work together to reach an agreement that allows both peoples to live. Worship and thrive and prosper in peace. And I will do whatever is necessary to facilitate the agreement to mediate. Arbitrate any thing they'd like to do. But I would love to be immediate and learn opera traitor or facilitator. And we will get this done. Over the course of my lifetime I've always heard. That perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between. The Israelis. And the Palestinians. Let's you've we can prove them wrong OK. Good.

