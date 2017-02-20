Transcript for Trump names Lt. Gen. HR McMaster as national security adviser

So we're just wanted to announce that we've been working all weekend. There diligently. That general HR McMaster. Will become the nation's. Security advisor. And then a tremendous talent and tremendous experience I watched and read a lot over the last few days. He is highly. Respected by everybody in the military. And we're very honored to have him he also is known for. A long time general Keith L. Cool I also have gotten to know and he's terrific man. They're going to be working together. And if you there's going to be chief of staff and I think that combination something very very special. I'm that would many other people. Tremendous respect for the people like Netflix I know Jon boat we're going to be asking to work with us in a somewhat different. Capacity John is a terrific guy we have some really good meetings with him knows a lot. Has a good. Agreed. A good number of ideas that I must tell you agree very much with so we'll be talking to John Bolton a different capacity. And we'll be talking some of the other generals. Really really. Gained a lot of respect for so I think with that I'd like to ask. HSA a couple of words I'd like yeah. Just a couple of words and then I'll see you back in Washington we're leaving right now floor Washington and the White House. General. Mr. President thank you very much legislate to say what a privilege it is to be able to continue serving our nation I'm grateful to you for that opportunity. And I'll look forty shorting the national security team doing everything I can't. Through dance and protected his interest of the American people thank you very much went. Jerrold Mr. President thank you for the opportunity to confuse her. I'm very honored by actor provision by it. And Andrea corner improved surveillance society term match struggled for years well. He's a great speech hungry children think its and we thank you so much what achieve this is a great team we're very very honored. Our country is a look at have two people like this and frankly. After having made so many of the people in the military were lucky to have all of them so thank you all very much else you back in Washington we're leaving now thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.