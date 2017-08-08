Trump notes decline in drug prosecution, suggests preventative measures as he receives opioid briefing

More
"The average sentence for a convicted federal drug offender decreased 20 percent from 2009 to 2016," said Trump to reporters from his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, noting he "promised to fight this battle during his campaign."
3:53 | 08/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump notes decline in drug prosecution, suggests preventative measures as he receives opioid briefing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49099485,"title":"Trump notes decline in drug prosecution, suggests preventative measures as he receives opioid briefing","duration":"3:53","description":"\"The average sentence for a convicted federal drug offender decreased 20 percent from 2009 to 2016,\" said Trump to reporters from his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, noting he \"promised to fight this battle during his campaign.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-notes-decline-drug-prosecution-suggests-preventative-measures-49099485","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.