Trump Organization orders presidential seal replicas for golf courses: Report

A report by ProPublica says the Trump Organization ordered the replicas seals.
0:21 | 03/06/18

Trump Organization orders presidential seal replicas for golf courses: Report
A controversy is brewing over the use of the presidential seal the Trump Organization reportedly ordered dozens of teen markers for its golf courses with the official design on them. At a twelve inch round plates show golfers where they can start playing each hole but commercial use of the presidential seal is illegal. Violations of that law can be punishable by up to six months in prison.

