Transcript for Trump praises GOP tax overhaul during speech in Tennessee

The American dream is roaring back to life. And we've just signed into law the most significant tax cuts and reforms. In American has. I. It's a total of five point five trillion dollars attacks that. Wait most of those benefits going to working families small businesses and move the family farm. And I can say is what you competing party wants to raise those taxes. And raise them. That happened we work to light again. And from now thought most family farms and small business owners. Wells will be spent and you could be standard. And it really is the word punishment. Of the deeply unfair estate tax notices that acts that you could keep your farms in the family. MI. That was a tough one to again. It was a tough one. Obviously you love your families otherwise you wouldn't be standing for that. Not gonna help you much can help them alive and we're streamlining regulations that a lot cutting edge. Biotech down its. Setting you free our farmers in a bit thrive and to grow. Oh are you happy you voted for me. You are so lucky that I gave you that revelers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.