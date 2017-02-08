Transcript for Trump promised on the campaign trail to help minorities

I've had great friendships in the African American community. Now. King being let me. Starting to like Donald Tom very much I will. I love the Mexican people have great relationships I've hired thousands and thousands of Hispanics I have thousands working for me right now. And they love me and I love them they're great people they're great workers. And I think I'm gonna win the African American about a poll came out recently. Where I got this tremendous number would African Americans are. African American communities are absolutely. In the worst shape that they've ever been in before ever ever ever. You take a look at the inner cities you get no education. You get no jobs. You get shot. Walking down the street. Vote for Donald. I am going to fix I'm gonna fix it I'm gonna fix it. What do you have to lose. What do you have to lose I'm going to fix it what held you have to lose. What do you have to lose. Not get a get any worse. The LG BT community. The gay community. Lesbian community. Arts role models in April what happens over us three of four. To our African American communities add to our Latino communities we will bring security. And we will bring jobs and education. And care and attic. I don't active. Watch how do you have to lose.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.