Trump not punching back on Stormy Daniels because he 'has a country to run'

More
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said "sometimes he chooses to specifically engage and punch back, and sometimes he doesn't."
9:38 | 03/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump not punching back on Stormy Daniels because he 'has a country to run'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54049387,"title":"Trump not punching back on Stormy Daniels because he 'has a country to run'","duration":"9:38","description":"White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said \"sometimes he chooses to specifically engage and punch back, and sometimes he doesn't.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-punching-back-stormy-daniels-country-run-54049387","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.