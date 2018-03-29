Transcript for Trump pushes infrastructure plan to Ohio workers

Friends in Ohio were launching the next phase of America's economic comeback we're going to rebuild. America's. Crumbling infrastructure. Nearly 40% of our bridges. Were built. Before thinking of this before. The first Moreland beginner you noticed some countries that building bridges all over the place all of we have bridges don't know. One particular country I want music is a very friendly to me. It weren't for lead us as a nation but now different building 29 bridges. Built bridges like very much anymore. Little bit every once in awhile. But our roads that law. We have average drivers spend 42 hours every year stuck in traffic. Costing us at least a 160 billion dollars annually. Our mass transit systems are masks that dilapidated and need to Cain. Nationwide the average 300 power outages per year. Compared to just five. Per year in the 1980s. Total man us. A lot of it is because some of these power companies they have the money. They have the where with all they couldn't get their proposals they couldn't get permits for years and use is that tried to get. Permits now they can't really fast. Now they get them so fast one man tell me what will happen it would but I think for years all of a sudden I got a call we just work world we didn't even try out. And some consultants are going to be making a lot of money that ministers are we need to million dollars for the great job we did in getting new probe into a damn thing. Exempt from got elected that's about all. That's about it. How bout. I tell them it's you know being a bill that we can all talk as friends world penalties in this room. You better believe them. Their buildings no game. But I'd tell the story about case done where. Years and years use it watch it years and years they spent hundreds of millions of dollars they weave and ordering pipe. Everything's gone rioting and built this year's but there happy. I don't get about. He spent billions on the right. And the beckoning. Anyway so that was dead for a couple years and no chance I get elected I approve it almost like in the first day Brett at the very beginning. And I just say to myself can you met him the boss of whatever the hell company it is who never actually called me to say thank you that's. Will remember that. So this guy sitting behind his beautiful chair in any certain place I know exactly where. Nice place. Big company. And the consultants march into his office to tell him what a great job he did. They would then they had no chance they fail I got it approved and I did it because it's 48000. Jobs between the two and they did it because it's also better. It's back.

