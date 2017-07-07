Trump: Meeting with Putin 'going well'

It is the first in-person meeting of the two leaders since Trump's election.
1:30 | 07/07/17

Discussing. Various things have been going very well. A very good ball. But I haven't felt now. Video. Well we look forward to a lot of very positive things happening. They would you. He's. We've we've used partners. You'd. Home very. Carol and who refuse. Wall Vodafone. He is never enough that. He will yours and we'll. Thank you. For the development group on. And be able. Cold most. We'll. I'm delighted to be able to meet US news press. Hall meeting will yield results.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

