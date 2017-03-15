Trump puts brakes on Obama-era auto emissions regulations

More
Trump spoke in Ypsilanti, a suburb of Detroit.
0:51 | 03/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump puts brakes on Obama-era auto emissions regulations
I'm sure you've all heard the big news that we're going to work. On the cafe standards. So you can make cars in America again. Gonna help the companies. So more beautiful site. Then an American. Vote me car. No more you. To succeed as a country we have to worked together we have to fight side by side to protect their industry. Had to stop the jobs. From leaving. Our country can happen. Anymore fools. We've gone through it committee. Many years decades. I can happen. Anymore and if it is this consequences to pay for the companies that deserve us and fire power employees and proxy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46153433,"title":"Trump puts brakes on Obama-era auto emissions regulations","duration":"0:51","description":"Trump spoke in Ypsilanti, a suburb of Detroit.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-puts-brakes-obama-era-auto-emissions-regulations-46153433","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.