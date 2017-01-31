Trump References DNC Hacking in Cybersecurity Remarks

More
The president says Republicans "were successful against hacking" despite spending less money on cybersecurity than the Democratic National Committee.
2:16 | 01/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump References DNC Hacking in Cybersecurity Remarks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45171758,"title":"Trump References DNC Hacking in Cybersecurity Remarks","duration":"2:16","description":"The president says Republicans \"were successful against hacking\" despite spending less money on cybersecurity than the Democratic National Committee.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-references-dnc-hacking-cybersecurity-remarks-45171758","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.