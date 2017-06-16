Trump says Scalise 'took a bullet for all of us'

President Donald Trump said today that Rep. Steve Scalise "took a bullet for all of us" when the House Majority Whip and three others were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday.
1:11 | 06/16/17

