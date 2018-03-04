Transcript for Trump sending military to southern border

Mexico of you look at the caravan of thousands of people coming across I told Mexico look you have the cash Gallup asked that nafta's been great for Mexico has not been good for the United States. A lot of businesses have closed down because of NAFTA you look at empty plants all over the place. And this is from years ago they still happen nafta's been a terrible deal. For the United States where renegotiating the deal right now. But it'll still be good for Mexico to Canada. And when this caravan came in. And this is a caravan of a lot of people coming in in this case from Honduras. If it reaches our border our laws are so weak and so pathetic you would not understand this huge and a house drug laws are at the border. Like we have no border because we had Obama make changes President Obama made changes. That basically. Created no water called catch and release you catch up you register. They go. Into our country we can't throw out and in many cases they shouldn't be here many many cases they shouldn't be here. And after they get. Whatever happens over the next two or three years. Is supposed to come back to court almost nobody comes back to court there in our country. We can't do anything about it because the laws that were created by Democrats. Are so pathetic and so weak. So why kill blacks ago. And I respect what they did I should look Euro was a very powerful guerrillas have very strong. We have very bad laws for up water. And we are going to be doing some things I've been speaking when general matters we're going to be doing things military to let it until we can have a wall and proper security. We're going to be guarding our border with the military. That's a big step we really haven't done that before certainly not very much before. But we will be doing things with Mexico and they have to do it otherwise I'm not going to do that NAFTA deal. Nafta's been fantastic for Mexico bad for us. We've had our car plants moved to Mexico many of them would make tremendous numbers billions of cars and Mexico. That years ago didn't exist they closed in Michigan they closed in Ohio they close at other places now they're starting to move back. Because of what we've done with regulation and with taxes is starting to come back into our country in a big way. But I total Mexico very strongly. You're gonna have to do something about these caravans that are coming but I just notice that the caravan now. Which is toward the middle of Mexico coming up from Honduras. Is breaking up very rapidly that's because Mexico has very strong immigration laws as we sure that we should have those as we don't have we have. We have immigration laws that a laughed at by everybody. And it's going to be change we need to whoa we need to protection and we have to change our immigration laws at the border and elsewhere.

