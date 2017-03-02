Trump Signs Executive Actions Targeting Wall Street, Banking Reforms

President Donald Trump signed two executive actions Friday related to financial regulations that take aim at Wall Street and banking regulations.
1:22 | 02/03/17

Transcript for Trump Signs Executive Actions Targeting Wall Street, Banking Reforms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

