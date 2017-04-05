Transcript for Trump signs executive order to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics

Faith. Is deeply embedded into the history of our country. The spirit. Of our founding and the soul. Of our nation. We will not allow people of faith to be targeted bullied. Or silenced. Anymore. For too long the federal government has used the power of the state as a weapon against people of faith. Bullying and even punishing American's for following their religious beliefs that's been happening I am signing. Today an executive water to defend. Their freedom. Of religion. And speech. In America. Freedoms that we've wanted. To freedoms that you fought for so long. And we are doing it in just a little while right over here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.