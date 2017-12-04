Transcript for Trump speaks with Chinese leader on N. Korean 'menace'

But China's president telling US it is willing to work with the white house on ending North Korea's nuclear weapons program but he wants a peaceful solution. The Chinese president's comments coming after prom twin did that China should do more. And what he calls and urgent threat. A US aircraft carrier thousands of US and South Korean troops have been deployed to the area as tensions between the US and north can Eric Rea continue to rise.

