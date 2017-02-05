Trump on spending bill: 'This is what winning looks like'

President Trump this morning touted his administration's political victory on the spending bill in a ceremony originally scheduled to congratulate the Air Force Academy football team.
2:24 | 05/02/17

Transcript for Trump on spending bill: 'This is what winning looks like'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47160944,"title":"Trump on spending bill: 'This is what winning looks like'","duration":"2:24","description":"President Trump this morning touted his administration's political victory on the spending bill in a ceremony originally scheduled to congratulate the Air Force Academy football team.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-spending-bill-winning-47160944","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
