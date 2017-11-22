Transcript for Trump stands by Roy Moore

See you in a bit. Let's get to hot topics. The former reality show star in the white house has broken his silence about -- I thought I would change it up. So he's broken his silence on Alabama state race. Take a look. We don't need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, Jones. I've looked at his record. It's terrible on crime. It's terrible on the border. It's terrible on the military. Mr. President is an accused child molester better than a Democrat? Look, he denies it. If you look at what is really going on and you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours he totally denies it. So that's good enough for him. It sounds like the Putin meddling in the -- I asked him he denied it. That's exactly right. We're good. So I guess all you have to do is deny it. That's what he did. Yeah. So I guess you're in the clear. I don't know. The central park five not only denied they were involved. They also were exonerated by DNA and he still believed -- When it serves his agenda and distracts from his miss deeds. Guess all women are liar. "The New York post" which is a right wing tabloid paper in New York City. I'm with the perv it says. Look at that. This is Rupert Murdoch's paper. It shows you per version is bipartisan. I can understand why he needs a Republican in that seat. He needs to pass this tax bill. He's been so ineffective up until this month. You would think he would put principal before partisanship. You really think that? I do. It has to come from the top. Have you not been watching the last several months? I want better. We all want better. We want better. The thing also is if you read articles on this -- I don't know what they're clapping for. I want more proof? There's a fact here. There's not going to be video, audio. It's 20, 30 years ago. You have to read it and use your own head. You have to see how many sources there are. That "Washington post" article was very well sourced. Maybe this will help people

