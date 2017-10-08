Trump stands by transgender ban in military

"I think I'm doing the military a great favor," President Donald Trump said in regards to the transgender ban in the military.
0:32 | 08/10/17

Transcript for Trump stands by transgender ban in military
I have great respect for the community I think I have great supporter I've had great support from black community and a lot of votes. But the transgender the military is working on it now doing the work. It's been a very difficult situation. And I think I'm doing a lot of people. A favor by coming out for just say. As your notes that are very complicated issue for the military. It's been a very confusing issue for the military. And I think I'm doing the military grade there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

