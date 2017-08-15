Transcript for Trump: 'We'll see what happens' with Steve Bannon

I'd like mr. Ben he's a friend them. But mr. Bennett came on very late you know that I went through seventeen. Senators governors and I want all the primaries. Mr. Bennett came on very much later than that. And I like him he's a good man. He is not a racist I can tell you that he's a good person he actually gets a very unfair press in that regard. But we'll see what happens with mr. Bannon but he's a good person and I think the press streets and frankly very unfairly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.