Trump: 'We'll see what happens' with Steve Bannon

The chief strategist has been accused of being a white nationalist.
0:30 | 08/15/17

Transcript for Trump: 'We'll see what happens' with Steve Bannon
I'd like mr. Ben he's a friend them. But mr. Bennett came on very late you know that I went through seventeen. Senators governors and I want all the primaries. Mr. Bennett came on very much later than that. And I like him he's a good man. He is not a racist I can tell you that he's a good person he actually gets a very unfair press in that regard. But we'll see what happens with mr. Bannon but he's a good person and I think the press streets and frankly very unfairly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

