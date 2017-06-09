-
Now Playing: Trump meets with congressional leadership on tax overhaul
-
Now Playing: Trump pushes tax reform 'vision,' pressures Congress to deliver
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': DACA, tax reform and more
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Hurricane relief deal, Irma update, Camp David
-
Now Playing: Congress passes $15 billion emergency disaster aid
-
Now Playing: EPA chief Scott Pruitt talks Irma and climate change on 'Powerhouse Politics'
-
Now Playing: Former US Presidents launch 'One America Appeal' to assist hurricane victims
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump tested again with Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: Trump makes deal with Dems while son makes statement to Senate committee
-
Now Playing: Trump holds press conference with emir of Kuwait
-
Now Playing: 'The View' responds to former Gov. Mike Huckabee's criticisms of the show
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Florida is as well prepared as you can be' for Irma
-
Now Playing: Trump joins Democrats to raise debt ceiling for hurricane relief
-
Now Playing: Trump sides with Democrats on government funding
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump undercuts Republicans for a deal with Democrats
-
Now Playing: Trump says he will revisit DACA issue if Congress cannot fix the program
-
Now Playing: Trump sides with congressional Democrats on Harvey relief
-
Now Playing: Trump talks tax overhaul in North Dakota
-
Now Playing: New Jersey Sen. Menendez bribery trail begins
-
Now Playing: Trump says Congress has 6 months to act on DACA