Transcript for Trump tapes message to thank countries that sided with US in Jerusalem decision

A want to thank all of the nations represented here tonight. For standing with the United States during the recent United Nations General Assembly vote. On the status of Jerusalem. Rest assured that your actions are on Thursday December 20 foreigners will go down as a very important day. We're noted and greatly appreciated. The United States remains committed to achieving lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians. There's no reason that peace should not be entered in Q. We will continue to work with the partners like you to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for the region for the people. For the world thank you god bless you. And have a great new year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.