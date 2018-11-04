Transcript for Trump taunts Russia in tweets about Syrian missiles

President trump has announced his military plans to the world in a tweak something he said he would never do. He tweeted at Russia vows to shoot down any and all miss riles fired its Syria and get ready rash jet because they will be coming nice and new and Smart. He shouldn't be partners with a gas killing animal who kills his own people and enjoys it. The Russian Foreign Ministry fired back Smart rockets ought to fly toward terrorists and not at a lawful government. Russia has been Syrian president Bashar Alice suns' biggest and most reliable allies yesterday vetoing a resolution that would have formed an independent investigation. Into the latest suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria. History will record that on this day rush it shows protecting a monster. Over the lives of the Syrian people. The World Health Organization now says more than 500 people were injured in addition to dozens killed. But the only international body who can independently verify the attack. Is the OP CW. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and its investigators will arrive at the site of the attacking humans Syria shortly. Taking samples from the area and from victims. Finding and testing munitions like this canister. Weapons experts in human rights organizations say the cyber gene has used this scene yellow gas canisters. In previous chlorine attacks. And we're told the US military options that are being considered a range from light to very heavy impact but now. It seems almost certain that a military response will come very sick. Molly hunter ABC news London.

