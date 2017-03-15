What Trump has said about his taxes in the past

Trump made history by being the first presidential candidate in more than 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns, saying repeatedly that he was under audit by the IRS. An audit does not prevent individuals from releasing their returns.
1:44 | 03/15/17

Transcript for What Trump has said about his taxes in the past

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

