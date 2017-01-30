Trump Touts 'Highly Respected' Supreme Court Nominee

The president says he will make his official announcement on Tuesday night from the White House.
0:31 | 01/30/17

Transcript for Trump Touts 'Highly Respected' Supreme Court Nominee
We have. Saying big decisions and that I made verdict decision. On the United States imports. He's going to be announced tomorrow night from the White House at 8 o'clock. Any person who he was. Unbelievably other respected. And I think you'll be very impressed with this person said that of the 8 o'clock. The most effective way from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":45142927,"title":"Trump Touts 'Highly Respected' Supreme Court Nominee","duration":"0:31","description":"The president says he will make his official announcement on Tuesday night from the White House.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-touts-highly-respected-supreme-court-nominee-45142927","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
