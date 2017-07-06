Transcript for Trump touts investment and jobs in infrastructure push

I've just returned from a trip overseas. That secured more than 350. Billion dollars. Of military and economic investments into the United States that means millions of jobs in my campaign for president. I traveled all across the nation. I saw the crumbling infrastructure I met with communities. That were desperate for new roads and new bridges bridges was so dangers. They could use. They were worried that fall down and you've seen that. And I heard the pleas from the voters who wanted to know. Why we could read bill. Foreign countries. My big thing we build in foreign countries we spend trillions and trillions of dollars outside of our nation. But we can't build a road highway tunnel or bridge and around nation. And we watch everything falling into disrepair. It's time to rebuild our country to bring back our jobs to restore our dreams and yes. It's time finally. To put America first and that's what I've been doing if you have encoders. So what happened last week with the so called Paris accord. We will. We will keep our nation so great and so strong. And we will never outside. Forces telling us what to do and had to do anything.

