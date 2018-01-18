Trump touts PA GOP candidate Saccone as a 'great guy' as special election looms

The special election in Pennsylvania's 18th district will take place on March 13
0:29 | 01/18/18

Transcript for Trump touts PA GOP candidate Saccone as a 'great guy' as special election looms
Mexico City used to split up Rick he's a great guy. I think you can do really well he's a great guy loves this area loves this country. He just met me at the plane was here's some place. But actually this about tax cuts that he is this about our economic reform but. Rick is a great guy and special use a special person I'll be back. For Rick. And we're gonna fill a stadium and we can do something really special retirement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

