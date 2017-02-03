Transcript for Trump touts plans to bolster military aboard new aircraft carrier

This is a American craftsmanship. At its biggest. At its best. At its science. American workers. Are the greatest. Anywhere in the world this warship. And all who serve our. Should be a source of shared pride. For our nation. We will give the men and women of America's armed services the resource is UD. To keep. Us today we will have. The finest. Equipment. In the world planes. Ships. And everything house we are going to have. Very soon the finest. Equipment. In the world. We will give our military the tools you need to prevent or if required. To fight war and totally do one thing you know that is way. Where did. This carrier and that it shifts in the four class. Will expand the ability of our nation to carry out vital missions. Or the oceans. To reject. American power in distant lands hopefully its power. We don't have to use. But if we do there would be. Trouble.

