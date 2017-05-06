Transcript for Trump tweets on 'travel ban'

Adam Mars Keba combo here at ABC news headquarters in New York we just finished watching the white house press briefing. I'm joined now by two members they BC news's political team we have Mary Alice parks joining us from the DC bureau. And Catherine falters from the White House north lawn merry house I would start with you in regards to this press briefing. You know we have we heard a lot about these tweets the president's tweets. Over the weekend about this ban the travel ban there was a lot of discussion about the use of the word ban and a fax or Huckabee Sanders had to respond to a repeatedly saying I don't think the president cares what you call it. But at other points in the past members the administration have taken great pains to assert that it is not a ban so why is it important. What it's called. You're exactly right you know she made the point of saying that the president doesn't care that it what it's called and it's called the band but the fact is the court's care. A whole lot if he's calling it a band that's been one of essential questions in the legal arguments are the reasons that time after time we've seen this executive order. Struck down. Judges sitting on these Circuit Court stayed at. It is a ban against a group of people one religion. Wonder of people entering this country than it is unconstitutional. And the president just simply does not have the authority to dealing. So that is why we've seen. Other folks in that exact podium try to skirt around it try to use a different word try to temper down expectations about what exactly. This is trying really to walk acts such a harsh statement. So again she might say that it doesn't matter what it's called but but the courts certainly Arab exactly what kind of language they're using. Get to the question intense and what the president and this White House is hoping to accomplish. And whether that's okay. And it Katherine another question that that came up that we heard from more than one reported there at the briefing. Was it if he was so critical of the second ban why did he not direct his Department of Justice which is under his purview do. To stick with the original band or to come up with something that he was more supportive of could stand behind more strongly. Any insight into that why he would be so critical of his department justice when they take orders from him. Right exactly I think that's the big question here you saw him come out where this morning in. Attacked in his own Department of Justice saying. That he isn't like this watered down version he looks to expedite this case in the Supreme Court and then he wants to move back two is other version he made this argument. Months ago to calling it a watered down. A version of the travel ban so it's clear here what oh which. Band the president likes he doesn't like the second one that he signed by the way up with it being made on Twitter is that he's being critical of it that he proposed inside this new executive order after the first one with block. This one. This that was lots has also it's a question to the administration you know how do you. Pretty square and the president's. The president's pleased with the defense that this wasn't a ban on it's easy undermining his own legal case here what what is and Department of Justice. Say about these sweet class that's right and every heard anything from the department of justice and since this tweet storm again. We have it we haven't heard directly at from the Department of Justice. On this yet I'm sure they're having conversations about it but it's a question and we up for the hearing from them and in. The path forward here. School where the president goes next week with this new travel ban and witnesses. In court here there's a lot of discussion today and and most days about the president's tweets and within that there are certain members of the administration who push back and say they're just tweets it doesn't matter it's not a matter of policy. However these are statements that are coming directly from the president's mouth to the American people so Mary Alice. Are these tweets effectively policy statements or should we justice regard them as social media as some in the administration suggested. You know people online at a lot of fun with this the last twice for hours there. Taking two triggered some mock up his tweets and put them in the format the style that we see traditional. White House statement. In you know you're exactly right they come from the president they come from president. Sitting in the White House so it's hard to Kolb and anything but a formal presidential statement. And and we've seen the White House sort of walk all over this line sometimes exactly you're sank. Pushing back saying this is just in tweeting taken at his actions not had his words. But in other instances he has announced a major policy from that Twitter handle. So I don't know how reporters and Americans are supposed to treat these tweets as anything but official state. You is speaking of the tweets this hopefully some of us question about to meet there are some leather issues that came up but are Jon Karl asked YE trump was picking a fight Jon Karl's words of picking a fight with the London mayor. Over Twitter being critical of his response to this terrorist attack. Catherine I have to ask you to what is the what is the political calculation here in criticizing the mayor of London so soon after 88 fatal attack on his city. Oh under the theme. Really like a Smart political calculation here I mean as we were talking about the travel ban. He used to this criticism of the London mayor to renew his call for the travel ban into spending is taking it. Widely out of context on that the mayor of London with was telling people not to be alarmed and since he armed police as armed police presence he came out and denounced. The terrorist attacks in and president trump. Just took to Twitter and two to slam him essentially an in renewing his call. For the travel ban some of the political calculus here it was gonna from the White House seems a little bit offing and he's getting a lot of flak. And Catherine you know they this is not their first dust up on social media little over a year ago. Mayor Condit was the mayor of London criticized trump in an accused of being quote ignorant of Muslims having an accurate view of Muslims. Is this justice Ian trumps most recent tweet just a reflection of a grudge that and help for -- year. It was a good question because it could be we've seen a lot of tweets from the president that that are a result of grudges as you note. I'm the mayor of London has been critical of his travel ban even and it the president should come over for a state visit until the heat negates this traveled an is so. It quite possibly could be and no he hasn't directly send up a for him. To come out on sweater and attack the mayor of London during a time like this specifically out that relates to the travel ban it could be is safe assumption. I'm moving on to some other news that came out of this briefing Sarah Huckabee Sanders who's filling an effort for Sean Spicer and it definitely interfering in in the second combat itself became a point. Of news she said that the president is not going to assert executive privilege when it comes to call me testifying he's expected to testify in front of the senate intelligence committee on Thursday Mary Alice tell us what we can expect to hear from coming. Well we're not sure what Cummings gonna say but we know some of what lawmakers want to ask bear you know there aren't a long list of questions it is gearing up to be real blockbuster hearing. In a lawmakers want to know whether or not Donald Trump as has been reported. Actually asked call me for some sort of verbal loyalty plant. They want to know whether call me believes that Donald Trump in some way tried to. Obstruct his investigation whether he asked him when he was serving as FBI director to. Lowering anyway. Stop or change his investigation. If he thought that was improper if he did why didn't he tell. Other members of the DOJ DD tell other members the DOJ so we're just you know that there are many many questions that lawmakers are chomping at the bit. This is the first time that. That call me will be there testifying as a private citizen no longer. In that role you what's important at just the day before there will be another huge hearing were really kicking off this week you know with that. With McCabe acting FBI director with Rosen Stein that the death acting deputy outing. An attorney general a number of these really high profile. Lawmakers law enforcement that's right law enforcement. Officials talking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week really all eyes turned L.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.