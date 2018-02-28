Trump vows executive actions to ban bump stocks

"I'm going to write that out. We can do that by executive order," the president said.
0:27 | 02/28/18

Trump vows executive actions to ban bump stocks
Talked about on stock issue. Senator Feinstein who cares passionately about and on that are right that out. What that we can do that with an executive order a matter right the bumps up essentially write it out. So you won't have to worry about bumps on shortly and will be gone. We can focus on. Other things frankly I don't even know it would be good in this bill it's nice and a separate. Piece of paper where it's gone and we'll have that done pretty quickly that working on right now the Lewis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

