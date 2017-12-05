Transcript for Trump warns Comey that he 'better hope' there are no 'tapes' of their conversations

The president is taking the Komi firing to another level today in a tweet storm appearing to threaten the former FBI director writing. James coney better hope there are no tapes of our conversations before he starts a leaking to the press. Previously the president on NBC said Tony had told him three times he was not under investigation. I said. If it's possible when you let me know and lying under investigation should you are not under investigation. But today's tweet sounds to many like a threat to call me not to contradict the president's account. Here's democratic senator Dick Durbin responding on morning Zhao. President trump is dangerous. Dangerous because he may be obstructing justice in terms of the investigation. That really goes to the heart of our democracy the accountability of the president. At issue the ongoing Russian investigation that Komi was overseeing the White House had offered conflicting reports for the impotence of the decision to fire Komi but insisted it had nothing to do with that investigation. But then on NBC news the president said Russia was on his mind. When I decided to just what I said to myself I sit him out. This Russian or thing with strong and Russia is a made up story but the president also insists he wants the investigation to continue.

