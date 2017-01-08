Trump 'weighed in' on son's statement, White House says

More
Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Trump "certainly didn't dictate" the first statement issued by Donald Trump Jr. about his meeting with a Russian lawyer.
1:23 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump 'weighed in' on son's statement, White House says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48973207,"title":"Trump 'weighed in' on son's statement, White House says","duration":"1:23","description":"Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Trump \"certainly didn't dictate\" the first statement issued by Donald Trump Jr. about his meeting with a Russian lawyer.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-weighed-sons-statement-white-house-48973207","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.