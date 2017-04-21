Transcript for Trump welcomes Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent to the Oval Office

Some famous faces and the White House last night with president from playing host. The president invited former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin over for dinner. And she brought along a little star power singers Ted Nugent and kid rock and three guests got a personal too poor and they also posed for. This photo right in front. Hillary Clinton's official White House portrait.

