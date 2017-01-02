Transcript for What's Next for Trump's Cabinet Nominees

As a lot happening down in Washington want to bring you up to speed on the latest in for more on that. We go to our colleague Mary prince he joins us live from capitol building with a line. Hey that ain't it ain't gave the busy day down here to say that very least what what is just happened. In the confirmation of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state he was one of the most contentious nominees put forth by president from. He has finally been confirmed or car though were called there were a lot of questions. About Tillerson especially his ties to Russia the former Exxon Mobil's CEO that where a lot of questions about his personal finances and he's rather cozy relationship in the past with Vladimir who. Remember that Vladimir awarded him need you warn of friendship for Russia there. Pictures that a mystery about being seen of the to it and clinking champagne glass and several years ago lots of questions about how he'll be able to handle that relationship going forward. But he has now cleared. He. Had been front and nominees to be confirmed in week two and only have thinks cabinet secretaries confirmed. Is pretty unusual theory rare for repairs and eight President Obama had thirteen confirmed by the end of his first week now it week to adopt president. Marriages when I commend you on the framing of your shot it looks very official and Rex Tillerson is. Rex Tillerson is now officially. Going to be to secretary of state so. Are we were just asking colleagues Terry Moran and Rick Klein what. Comes first for Rex Tillerson in your estimation what is he going to do now that it's his job. Out where it again I mean the challenges for Rex Tillerson are tremendous and there's a long list ahead of him. Certainly a lot of questions that nowadays when it comes to it did the secretary stated that position it is how they'll handle. Than them that a band that probably that the president just announced last week lots of questions about that lots of questions of course. That the relationship with Russia and US is standing in the world at and there are a lot of questions that we've seen raised this past week as these past few days. About now how downtown planted to navigate a lot of these relationships. And so much about will fall on Rex Tillerson shoulders and that's part of the reason why downtown chose him. He said that he feels the Tillerson has developed a lot of key relationships as the Exxon Mobil's CEO that he was. Able to add to develop and you know a lot of cumulative when when when you know. Negotiating business deals the question out how he handled those relationships. As secretary of state negotiating deals on behalf the United States not just one. Company though Mary help us understand some of the politicking that goes on down right as we were operating a lot about how he imagined so as one of the more controversial. Potential picks. The Republicans opposing him from the very beginning right senator Marco Rubio without their thing at serious concerns at this man. So what happened how did he get could have earned in the end. Yeah yeah you did especially Marco Rubio Marco Rubio Lindsey Graham John McCain a lot of Republicans or raising serious concerns about Tillerson. Rubio said in me and know that despite his concerns they didn't feel it was. And enough for him to create a political controversy. Surrounding Tillerson that he ultimately decided that he got enough of these questions answered that he could go ahead. And get behind him and Ronald were also seen Republicans coming out against a lot of other of Trump's nominees it's not just Democrats. A peer who are raising concerns although trust me they certainly are doing that very loud and clear I'm sure we'll get to that. But just now on the floor ripple foretell a person's vote. There was discussion of Betsy to boss the billionaire pick for education secretary and for the first time we sought to dance to Republicans excuse me do Republicans. Come out and that they are going to vote against Donald Trump's nominees stop a senator Collins from Maine senator Murkowski from Alaska saying that they simply cannot. Support to Voss mostly over concerns about her support for school voucher programs to bosses another highly controversial pick. She's never actually held up a position in a school she's isn't that known as. An advocate of the school voucher program there's lots of questions about. Sort of reviews of public education. During her hearing and now she could be in jeopardy she could actually be the first truck nominees that they could be the first casualty here. Still have to see how that vote goes forward. But there's high drama here from start to manage patches on the senate floor but also. In a lot of these that comedian boats just to get the nominees out of their communities and on to the floor. That has been these days of drama pier for many of these companies. It's been days and days drama and that's likely to continue by the minute which is a good thing you're watching your ABC news life because we can. Bring you up to the minute updates from people like Mary prisoner I want to know. What should we look for next in the next I don't know thirty seconds when some new news we'll breaks where we turn our attention now. All can have his day started you had a Democrat yesterday came out and boycotting too. Committee votes for for two key nominees that was Steve an ancient for Treasury Secretary and congressman Tom price for HHS secretary. Democrat that's on any concerns about the two of them that they simply sat out the committee that votes. On those two nominees and then this morning in a last minute scramble unannounced caught all of us by the presence certainly caught a lot of Democrats by surprised. Republicans went ahead an essentially waived the rules and held those boats with out the Democrats now allowing those two nominees to come to the floor that's just how. Minute by minute is up here when it comes to a lot of these nominees you've been seeing. For the last several weeks and now especially intensifying over the last few days Democrats really trying to use. What is essentially the only card they have left to play and that is to delay delay delay they are trying to do everything they can't slow walk. A lot of these nominees and now you're seeing Republicans pushing back. That may say breaking the rules they would say bending waving the rules to try and find a way to get these nominees. To the floor so that they can have those votes and give Donald Trump his. Delay delay delay tactic is also being applied to the potential attorney general senator Jeff Sessions and Avery you've been livid at all these details let on a higher keeping it all straight they've just help us walk us through where it's his process now. Yet that we were just hanging out in the hallways outside of his the committee vote for for him for his confirmation. That of course is aids Jeff Sessions for attorney general there were a lot of new questions raised by by Democrats following. Donald Trump's executive order on immigration over the weekend lots of questions about whether sessions will be able to to distance himself from the White House what they'll really tough. On the president if he feels that he's overstepped his bounds but of course you saw. Dean the acting attorney general was fired after she came out and said that she felt the Donald Trump's executive order was. Unlawful that created a lot more questions about how fashions will would handle it similar situation. Democrats again yesterday. Use them rare procedural move it to delay that vote trust me guys we've been up here scrolling through the rule books trying to understand all of these tactics that they they have it there disposal to try and and slow walk some of these nominees. Democrats were able to postpone. That committee vote for another day. This morning we saw them lot of Democrats making very link these speeches going over their allotted time to try and by the a little bit more time that ultimately. They did have that vote sessions has. Now cleared out of his committee and and at some point in the next few days maybe next week we'll go ahead and see is his vote on the floor. Lots of all not merit thank you. You work we'll let you get back to school on to the rule book scrolling through your phone which I'm sure has been blowing up what you've been gracious enough to take time to sort of walk us through all the things happening. In Washington and to our country right now. We thank you very much for your time and will catch a pretty soon. Day game. Thanks as never done on it helped. Certainly not never dull moment with us that I had the headline on our dot com stories high drama on the hill and I think we can you apps teacher for sure there's a lot don't not a lot to get to. We have the team to do it though we were talking to some all stars today. Excellent stuff we think turner and we think Rick Klein we think papers I think you on the laws. Think you over if everything you know I think and at stake here fry your latest live stream news at any a lot more happening here. And on all the other lives penalty could always go to abcnews.com. From mark. Season.

