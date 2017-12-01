Transcript for Trump's CIA Pick: 'Pretty Clear' Russia Was Behind Election Hacks

Do you accept the conclusions of the IC regarding Russia's dismay. That an order right too hot at that one briefing I attended a hearing at that meeting. Which the president elect was briefed. Everything I've seen suggests to me that that report as an analytical product. This out. You pledged to him two. Cooperate with the SS CI's. Russia inquiry and to provide and make possible all necessary materials and access to personal need Sen Warner idea I think that's incredibly important. You pledged to continue to pursue your own investigation into ongoing Russian active measures. And any attempts they or others may have to undermine the United States our political system our position in the world. And I do indeed I would expect that the president elect would demand that of me. Is fully my intention. That's I I should share that's my view with respect all the product that the Central Intelligence Agency produces. We learned we continue develop intelligence a four worth our salt. We will continue to gain insights that are valuable to policy makers but the president elect in you all. I will continue to pursue. Foreign intelligence collection would vigor no matter where the facts lead. Another question. On how we you handle. The president elect's refutation. Of the intelligence community's. High assessments. That Russian intelligence units namely the GR EU and the FSB. Did in fact. Hack and spear fish. Into the campaigns and parties of both political parties this past campaign season. Senator as with. I think answered senator Warner the same way my obligation is the director of the city's until every policy maker the facts as best the intelligence agency has developed them. With respect to this report in particular it's pretty clear about what took place here about Russian involvement in efforts to hack. Information and to have an impact on American democracy I convert clear eyed about what that intelligence report sets. And have every expectation is we continue to develop the facts I will relay those. Not only to the present but the team around him. And to you all so that we all can have a robust discussion about how to take on what is an enormous threat from cyber I think you all know that you all of lived it. And this is this is very real it is growing it is not new in that sense. But this was an aggressive action taken by the senior leadership in SATA Russia and America has an obligation in the CIA as a part of that obligation to protect that information.

