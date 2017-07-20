Transcript for Trump's foreign policy since assuming office

Dozens of US tomahawk. Missiles find it does Syria from two big warships. Raining down and punish Iraq air base where this Syrian plea hearing those chemical weapons had taken off. The retaliation coming just sixteen hours after the world thought at first horrific images of that chemical attack. The images that bush the president to act. And I order a target. Losers. If you can serious where the chemical attack. Was launched. Newly released video from the Pentagon shows the US dropping to huge bomb on ice is in eastern Afghanistan destroying crisis cave and tunnel positions called a massive ordnance air blast but it's nicknamed the mother of all bombs we are so proud of our military and it was. Another successful. Event. He did not seem to make any new friends with his speech to NATO and. The alliance he called obsolete during the campaign and NATO members must finally contribute. Their fair share. And me. Their financial obligations that the president telling them it's time to pay up. The 2328. Member nations to. There are still not paying what they should be paying. And what they're supposed to be paying. For their defense. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States. Some leaders laughing it off others are whispering from Canada's Justin Trudeau stone faced north. Korea successfully test launch pad to stay Intercontinental. Ballistic missile that could potentially reach Alaska. Claiming lives of Vermont citizen soldiers and civilians took to the streets to celebrate today the prime minister came to Mosul to declare the city liberated. Congratulated troops for what people. A big victory. Russian president saying quote. Trump on TV is very very different from the trunk in person in that meeting he says the president pressed him repeatedly about Russia's election meddling. He denied the allegation. As senate president trump excepted that saying it seemed to me that he took into account and agree. The White House not publicly disputing Russia's claim.

